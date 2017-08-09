

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say three people, including a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang, are facing charges after police seized drugs and weapons from a home in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police executed a search warrant at the Pernix Court home on Aug. 2. Police say a large quantity of drugs, as well as drug and outlaw motorcycle gang-related paraphernalia, were seized from the home. Officers also seized ammunition and firearms, including one that was loaded.

Police say 35-year-old David James Bishop, who they identify as a Hells Angels member, as well as 33-year-old Jacquelyne Anna Brophy and 28-year-old Sara Michelle Walker, all of Cole Harbour, each face the following charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (ecstasy)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cannabis resin)

Four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Two counts of possession of a loaded restricted firearm

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Two counts of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Bishop is also facing two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

"(Bishop’s) a former member of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club here in Halifax,” says Sgt. Mike Kerr. “After his time with the Bacchus, he transitioned to the Gatekeepers, occupied the position of president, and from there transitioned to the London East Hells Angels."

Police say the members of the London East club may be just hang-arounds at this point, but within three to five years this could be full-patch members of the Hells Angels, giving them real power in that world.

Police consider Bishop's arrest to be a major blow.

“Mr. Bishop is a key within the outlaw motorcycle gang landscape here in Nova Scotia," says Sgt. Kerr.

The clubhouse in Musquodoboit Harbour opened in June 2016, and includes three former Darksider members and 13 Gatekeepers.

Stephen Schneider, who wrote a novel on organized crime, says the Hells Angels have two main goals in Atlantic Canada.

"The reason the Hells Angels want to get back into Nova Scotia and to the Maritimes in general is to have influence at the marine ports," says Schneider.

Another is the peaceful absorption of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club.

"The ideal situation for the Hells Angels is to get the Bacchus club to patch over to the Hells Angels,” says Schneider. “That way the Angels will have chapters in all four Atlantic Canadian provinces."

Bishop was remanded into custody and is due to appear Wednesday in Dartmouth provincial court.

Brophy and Walker were released from custody and are due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 30.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.