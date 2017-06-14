

A special photo exhibit highlighting 150 Nova Scotia buildings that were standing before Confederation is touring the province this summer.

The Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia has collected the pictures from across the province to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“They wanted to do something that was celebrating what was here, what had managed to survive 150 years, if not more,” says project chair Michal Crowe.

The featured buildings include Province House and the Sambro Lighthouse – the oldest working lighthouse in the Americas – as well as barns, churches and stately manors.

Crowe says hundreds of buildings could have been included in the exhibit, even if their looks have changed over the years.

“Those who have kept their buildings more true to their original construction, of course, look right,” says Crowe. “They just say to you, ‘I’m an original and I am over 150 years old.’”

The exhibit is drawing attention to the history of the province as well as the value of its heritage.

“It says to people, ‘Wait a minute, you don't have to demolish this building and put up something inappropriate. This building has another life,’” says Heritage Trust member Beverly Miller.

The idea of turning the exhibit into a book has been talked about, but that's as far as it's gotten. It will be at the industry museum until Sunday After that, it's on to Amherst, Shelburne and Kentville throughout the summer.

