The end of work-to-rule by Nova Scotia's teachers has come too late for some high school athletes. Winter sports championships won't go ahead this year.

"Time was our enemy. There will be great disappointment, these kids are passionate about the sports they do," says Stephen Gallant, executive director of the Nova Scotia Student Athletic Federation.

Provincial and regional championships have been cancelled this year for school hockey, wrestling, basketball, curling, skiing and snowboarding. Students could still play exhibition with their school teams, but there's little time, even for that.

"Tons of athletes are out here trying to be noticed by the colleges and everything, so I think it's kind of a disaster for them," says Grade 12 student Ethan Blois-Pinnell.

"I know it's a big part of their life, playing school sports and representing their school, and it will be something that will impact a lot of people," says Grade 10 student Noah Laaouan.

"The Grade 12's, it's their last year here, so it definitely takes away that time and the memory they would have had," says Grade 10 student Stewart Bagnell.

Basketball Nova Scotia and Hockey Nova Scotia have stepped in with alternate leagues this year, and they are offering championships. This experience may lead to changes within these organizations.

"There may be some ideas out there on how to provide a better structure, or simply another structure, to these athletes moving forward. This definitely has brought forward a huge concern," says David Wagg, executive director of Basketball Nova Scotia.

While labour disputes like this one are rare, it may have a lasting impact on school sport volunteers. Many teachers now say they need to reassess their involvement.

"What the parent that walks into a gym or rink doesn't see, are the hundreds of hours done behind the scenes," says Gallant.

"I only have so much time, and so many resources to do the best job possible for my students, and that's got to be my priority," says teacher Paul Wozney.

Teachers are still making sure some extras will go ahead.

"Graduation is still going to happen, prom is set up to happen, I'm on prom committee so I know a little bit, but we are still planning it out," says Grade 12 student Hannah Pitt.

The NSSAF says they expect to be able to organize provincial championships and league play for Spring sports this year. The organization may be left searching for more volunteers to step up, but Stephen Gallant says it's too soon to know whether teachers are coming back.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Sarah Ritchie.