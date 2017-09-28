

CTV Atlantic





United States-based software developer Pronto Canada Ltd. has announced it will set up shop inside the riding of Saint John Harbour.

"I'm really enjoying it,” says Colin Shonaman, one of Pronto Canada’s first employees. “It's difficult work. It's not boring at all. You usually want more time rather than less time"

Company time Thursday included a visit from Premier Brian Gallant, who chatted with all of the new hires along with business and community leaders.

"So we have the North American IT headquarters for Pronto right here in Saint John, N.B.,” Gallant said.

The office is located in a heritage building in the south end, inside the riding of Saint John Harbour. It is one of the few Liberal strongholds in a predominantly Conservative part of the province.

But the riding will be without an incumbent, with Liberal Ed Doherty not reoffering.

"Most interesting riding in Saint John and probably the province," says Saint John councillor Gerry Lowe.

Lowe's constituency is inside Saint John Harbour. He says Gallant's frequent appearances, and his new office in the riding, have not gone unnoticed.

"Very smart move of the premier to set up on Charlotte Street,” Lowe says. “We just came from an announcement there this morning. Twenty jobs. Actually, him and his girlfriend were in Thandi’s, so he's using our restaurants on his days off," Lowe says.

But the premier deflected questions about what's at stake for his party in the riding.

"I understand the question, but we got to put it in perspective here. We were elected with a four-year mandate. We've done three-quarters of it and there's a year left," Gallant said.

Wednesday night, the Green Party nominated Wayne Dryer to carry their banner in Saint John Harbour. Dryer was also the Green candidate in the 2014 provincial election.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.