New Brunswick’s Emergency Measures Organization is keeping a close watch on the swollen St. John River, following two days of rain that is expected to keep water levels high for several days.

More rain is expected by the weekend, but EMO does not expect any major problems, despite the fact that the number of road closures is growing.

On Monday, water from the St. John River was creeping over the riverbank and spilling onto roads in McGowans Corner and Sheffield.

“But the road is not necessarily closed, so drivers should be cautious in the area,” says Roger Duguay with NB EMO. “Around flood stage, maybe a little bit above, but we're not expecting a major increase in the coming week or day.”

The St. John River went above the flood stage in Fredericton on Saturday. As of Monday, it went down again - for the time being.

“We're kind of in an ebb and flow. The projection is that the water levels will go down, but obviously with the water we’re experiencing today, and long range forecast for more rain, we will experience an increase of water levels,” says Wayen Knorr with the City of Fredericton. “Probably by mid-week, probably back up to the same levels we saw Saturday night.”

When the rain does clear up, officials are warning people to be careful around the river's edge and to keep any boats out of the river.

“Stay out of the water, it is not safe right now,” says Knorr. “It is fast moving and it carries all kinds of debris which could damage your boat and result in some kind of accident on the water.”

While EMO is not predicting any major property damage, they are telling people along the St. John River to begin moving valuable belongings to a higher level in their home as a precaution.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore