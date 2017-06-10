

CTV Atlantic





A messy mix of weather throughout the day Friday left several Moncton-area residents in the dark, with many still waiting for the lights to come back on.

The storm ripped through Moncton, Dieppe and the Riverview area. Sherry Hayes of Moncton says she struggled to walk down her driveway during the storm’s peak.

“I was coming out to run an errand. I knew it was raining heavily. I came out and walked out to the carport and it was just covered in foliage,” says Hayes.

Hayes says her neighbour’s tree ripped from its roots and ended up on her front lawn, narrowly missing her house.

“I was in the house, probably about 10 feet away from where it would have fallen, and I didn't hear a thing,” she says.

Hayes isn't the only one with a mess to clean up. Just off Duffy Road in Moncton, another tree almost hit a home.

Moncton resident Jim Dickson says he and his son could have been seriously hurt after the vehicle they were riding in was almost struck by a falling tree, leaving them trapped for four hours.

"A little stressful for a couple of minutes there," says Dickson. "I don't know whether the car would have stood that or not."

NB Power says at one point, over 10,000 people were in the dark.

"Some of the areas that need restoration are in heavily wooded areas, so they're proving a bit challenging,” says Marie-Andrée Bolduc, spokesperson for NB Power.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, over 1,000 residents remain without power. NB Power says now that conditions are calmer, all power should be restored by midnight.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mary Cranston.