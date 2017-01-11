

CTV Atlantic





The January thaw the Maritimes has been waiting for was accompanied with gusty winds and lots of rain in the region on Wednesday.

The strong winds began closing main thoroughfares in Saint John throughout the morning. Waves crashing onto the Courtney Bay Causeway shut down one lane initially, but it was eventually closed entirely.

“Well Courtney Bay doesn't look very happy this morning. The Bay of Fundy is sort of grouchy,” said Saint John resident Tricia Savoie. “Some of the waves are just unbelievable, even bay shores (are) really crazy.”

Schools in western and central New Brunswick were closed on Wednesday due to slick roads. Road crews had to wait until the rain stopped before sprinkling dirt on streets and sidewalks.

“Certainly anytime we get rain in the winter it’s very challenging for us,” said Mike Walker Of the City of Fredericton Streets and Roads. “Applying sand while it’s raining is really a waste of effort because it just simply washes away or will get covered again by the next freeze.”

Ferry crossings were delayed between North Sydney and Port Aux Basques, as well as Saint John and Digby.

Sporadic power outages were reported throughout the day in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The rain and mild temperatures led to other challenges.

The New Brunswick EMO is encouraging people to get professionals to tackle ice removal.

With more rain and mild temperatures in the forecast Thursday, dirt and salt trucks are preparing to be on the roads once again.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.