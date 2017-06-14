Featured
Historic Saint John lighthouse destroyed by overnight fire
Saint John's Swift Point lighthouse -- also known as the Green Bay lighthouse -- has been destroyed by fire.
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 1:16PM ADT
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A New Brunswick lighthouse almost as old as Confederation has been destroyed by a fire.
The Saint John fire department says it was notified of the blaze at the lighthouse on the St. John River in the city's Green Bay area around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Division chief Mark Wilson says the site is remote and required firefighters to trek into the woods on foot with their gear for a couple kilometres.
He says by the time officials arrived on scene, the lighthouse had collapsed.
Wilson says the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The website lighthousefriends.com says the Swift Point lighthouse -- also known as the Green Bay lighthouse -- was one of six beacons erected in 1869 along the St. John River between Fredericton and Saint John.
