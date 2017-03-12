Featured
Hit-and-run in Cape Breton leaves one man dead
Published Sunday, March 12, 2017 12:37PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, March 12, 2017 4:51PM ADT
A 54-year-old Cape Breton man has died following a hit-and-run Saturday night.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the victim was struck by a vehicle around 9:30 p.m. near Exit 8 in Mira Road, N.S., near Sydney.
Police say the man was on Highway 125 when he was hit by a passing vehicle that failed to stop.
“Not a good road to be crossing on,” said Cpl. Glynis Thomas of Nova Scotia RCMP Traffic Services. “It's a 100km/h road. People driving would certainly not be expecting to have someone crossing the highway there.”
The victim was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.
The westbound section of highway between exits 7 and 8 were temporarily shut down, but was reopened Sunday morning.
Officers say they’re looking to speak with the driver of a grey Volkswagen.
“The vehicle would have damage down the passenger side, the mirror missing and other parts missing off of it. It's something people can be looking for,” said Cpl. Thomas.
Police say it's possible the person driving the car didn't realize who or what they hit, as the stretch of highway is long and dark.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.
