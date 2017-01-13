Featured
HMCS Charlottetown to pull into Halifax port following mission overseas
HMCS Charlottetown returns to Halifax, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 8:02AM AST
Last Updated Friday, January 13, 2017 8:08AM AST
Family and friends will welcome back the crew of a Royal Canadian Navy ship in Halifax today.
HMCS Charlottetown is expected to pull into port this morning following an overseas deployment.
The ship and crew are returning from their participation in Op Reassurance -- Canada's contribution to NATO security operations in central and eastern Europe.
Canadian frigates have been continually attached to a NATO fleet operating in the Mediterranean and Black seas since April 2014, shortly after Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region and began military action in eastern Ukraine.
Charlottetown left Halifax on June 27 to replace HMCS Fredericton in the mission.
The vessel completed its Halifax-class modernization program in June 2014.
