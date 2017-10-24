

A member of a Halifax-based naval ship has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

In a release from the Department of National Defence, officials say LS Darryl Ryan, a crewman aboard HMCS Fredericton, was charged in connection with two alleged incidents at CFB Borden, Ont., in September 2016.

DND says these alleged incidents involve another member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

“Accusations of harmful and inappropriate sexual behaviour are always taken seriously and Military Police always investigate such cases to determine the facts, analyze evidence and when warranted, lay charges to bring those responsible for criminal sexual offences to justice,” public affairs officer Lt. Blake Patterson said in the statement.

According to the statement, the matter is being dealt with by the military justice system.

A date and location for a possible court martial have yet to be determined.