Featured
HMCS St. John's returns to Halifax after six-month NATO mission
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 11:08AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, July 17, 2017 1:44PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A Halifax-based navy frigate has returned to its home port after a six-month deployment with NATO forces in Europe.
HMCS St. John's and its 240-member crew participated in Operation Reassurance, which is aimed at promoting security and stability in central and eastern Europe.
The ship served with the Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 in the Mediterranean Sea.
During its time at sea, St. John's took part in four large-scale exercises, while visiting 16 ports in 10 countries.
The vessel travelled more than 37,000 nautical miles during the deployment.
HMCS Charlottetown is to replace St. John's as part of the NATO operations in early August.
