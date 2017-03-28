

The three largest cities in the Maritimes may be going to head-to-head-to-head in a face off to host the 2019 Memorial Cup.

Halifax, Saint John and Moncton have all expressed interest, and each has something unique on which to make their case.

Moncton hosted the Memorial Cup in 2006, but by 2019 the new downtown area would be complete and could seat almost 10,000.

“They were very aware of the fact that they want to have a building that could host any event, World Cup, World Juniors, Memorial Cup,” says project manager Rick Leger.

“With a nice building that the city of Moncton and the province has put their support behind, we probably would like to put a bid in,” says Moncton Wildcats business operations director Ryan Jenner.

Before focusing on a Memorial Cup bid, the Moncton Wildcats first need to settle on a contract to play out of the new arena, then they can focus one the net worth of a three-way competition for 2019.

Should Moncton pursue a Memorial Cup bid, they will have competition. The Halifax Mooseheads have already thrown their hat in the ring, and the Saint John Seadogs could also be players for the right to host the tournament.

Halifax hosted the event 17 years ago, with great success and they want to represent the league again in two years.It would also mark their 25th anniversary in the league.

“I think a little competition, Maritime competition, is a good thing,” says Halifax Mooseheads business operations VP Brian Urquhart. “We’re expecting both of those cities and organizations to put forward strong bids.”

Although they’ve never hosted the memorial cup, the Saint John SeaDogs say competition from other Maritime teams isn't a deterrent.

“We're not focused on what other teams are doing. We're focused on what we're doing to make sure we put our best foot forward and best bid forward,” says Saint John SeaDogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie.

Premier Brian Gallant also gave his support behind the provincial teams at a press conference, announcing New Brunswick’s $20,000 investment in this summer's QMJHL entry draft in Saint John.

“Any time we have the ability to host a national or international event here in New Brunswick we should go for it,” says Premier Gallant.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis