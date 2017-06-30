Featured
Homeowner awakes to find man sleeping in living room
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, June 30, 2017 3:14PM ADT
A 20-year-old man is facing several charges after he was found uninvited in a Timberlea, N.S. home.
The homeowner woke up to find the intoxicated man in their living room just before 3 a.m. Friday.
Police say it appeared the man entered the home through an unlocked door, made a snack and slept on the sofa.
Halifax District RCMP arrested the Beaverbank man for being unlawfully in a dwelling-house, illegal possession, and three counts of breach of probation.
He will appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 1.
