

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man is facing several charges after he was found uninvited in a Timberlea, N.S. home.

The homeowner woke up to find the intoxicated man in their living room just before 3 a.m. Friday.

Police say it appeared the man entered the home through an unlocked door, made a snack and slept on the sofa.

Halifax District RCMP arrested the Beaverbank man for being unlawfully in a dwelling-house, illegal possession, and three counts of breach of probation.

He will appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 1.