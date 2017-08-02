

The Halifax Regional Municipality is looking into how it can improve ferry service for special events like the Buskers Festival and Tall Ships.

Over the weekend, at times, there were lineups of more than an hour to take the ferries back and forth across the harbour.

"Some days I just didn't want to deal with the lineup and I'd try to find a bus so it would take less time," says frequent ferry user Beverly McLellan.

There were extra transit buses and shuttles on hand, but it wasn't enough. Ferries could only run every half hour on Saturday because there weren't enough crews. The situation improved on Sunday and Tuesday when the boats could run every 15 minutes.

But an extra crew was brought in for a concert on Georges Island.

“They hired a temporary crew, mainly made up of retirees from Metro Transit just to be on hand for that specific purpose,” says HRM councillor Sam Austin.

That’s why Austin proposed a motion at council to see if any other measures could be taken to make extra crews available for special events.

Transportation experts say anything that encourages people to get on ferries is a good thing. They also say it would take pressure off people and the environment.

“The city is working on making the Macdonald Bridge more accessible for cycling as well, so having that in place along with a ramped up ferry service would do a lot for making sure people have options for getting across the bridge,” says Eliza Jackson of the Ecology Action Centre.

With the Halifax Buskers Festival and Natal Day Parade happening this weekend, daytime ferries will run every 15 minutes.

“This weekend at the Alderney Ferry Terminal, we have enhanced service on both Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Monday," says Nick Ritchey, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.