Human remains discovered in wooded area in Sydney
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 4:23PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 7:19PM ADT
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after two people found human remains in a wooded area in Sydney, N.S., Saturday morning.
Police say around 10:30 a.m., the witnesses were out for a walk along Ash Street when they spotted what they believed to be either clothing or human remains.
Members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, along with Medical Examiner crews.
The remains will be sent to Halifax for an autopsy scheduled for Monday.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
