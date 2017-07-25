

CTV Atlantic





One person has died following a suspicious fire in Clam Bay, N.S., on Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say fire crews were called to the blaze just before 9 a.m. after receiving calls from neighbours seeing smoke.

Crews arrived to the scene to find a garage on fire and flames spreading to the attached home.

Police say the human remains were found later that evening and the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Officers and a forensic team remain on the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.