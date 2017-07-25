Featured
Human remains found in burned out Clam Bay home: N.S. RCMP
Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Clam Bay, N.S.
Published Tuesday, July 25, 2017 12:24PM ADT
One person has died following a suspicious fire in Clam Bay, N.S., on Monday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say fire crews were called to the blaze just before 9 a.m. after receiving calls from neighbours seeing smoke.
Crews arrived to the scene to find a garage on fire and flames spreading to the attached home.
Police say the human remains were found later that evening and the fire is being treated as suspicious.
Officers and a forensic team remain on the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
