The RCMP have confirmed that human remains found inside a vehicle in Napadogan, N.B. earlier this month are those of a 43-year-old woman reported missing in July.

Police say a hunter found a vehicle with a body inside in a wooded area off Route 107 on Nov. 15.

At the time, police said the vehicle matched the description and licence plate of a vehicle Susan Lee was believed to have been driving when she disappeared.

The 43-year-old Newcastle Creek, N.B. woman was reported missing to police on July 21.

In August, police said they believed Lee was in the Napadogan area, and they launched an extensive air and ground search in the area.

Police say the human remains found inside the vehicle have now been positively identified as those of Lee.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected. They did not release a cause of death.