Human remains found near N.S. highway those of missing man: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 12:40PM ADT
The RCMP say human remains found in a wooded area in Blockhouse, N.S. earlier this month are those of a man reported missing over a year ago.
A man was working in the woods near Highway 103 the afternoon of July 7 when he found the remains.
Police say the remains are confirmed to be those of 59-year-old Gregory Milford Lyle of Brooklyn, N.S.
Lyle was reported missing to Bridgewater police on June 10, 2016.
Police have not released a cause of death, but they say foul play is not suspected.
