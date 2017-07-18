

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say human remains found in a wooded area in Blockhouse, N.S. earlier this month are those of a man reported missing over a year ago.

A man was working in the woods near Highway 103 the afternoon of July 7 when he found the remains.

Police say the remains are confirmed to be those of 59-year-old Gregory Milford Lyle of Brooklyn, N.S.

Lyle was reported missing to Bridgewater police on June 10, 2016.

Police have not released a cause of death, but they say foul play is not suspected.