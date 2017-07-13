

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP say human remains have been found near a vehicle belonging to a missing 84-year-old man.

Police say two hunters found the Jeep in the woods in Sunny Corner, N.B. around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police located the vehicle and confirmed it is registered to Marcel Berthiaume of Trout Brook, N.B.

Police say human remains were found a short distance away from the Jeep.

Berthiaume hasn’t been in contact with his family or friends since May 20 and was known to take drives in the woods in his Jeep.

At extensive search was conducted after he was reported missing, but efforts to locate Berthiaume were unsuccessful.

Further testing is needed to make a positive identification, but police believe the remains are those of Berthiaume.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.