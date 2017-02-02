Featured
Human rights board says N.S. man's medical marijuana must be insured
Medical marijuana plants are shown at a medical marijuana facility in Richmond, B.C., on March 21, 2014. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 4:50PM AST
HALIFAX - A Nova Scotia human rights board has ruled a Halifax-area man's prescribed medical marijuana must be covered by his employee insurance plan.
Gordon "Wayne" Skinner, of Head of Chezzetcook, had argued that he faced discrimination when he was denied coverage by the Canadian Elevator Industry Welfare Trust Plan.
The former elevator mechanic with ThyssenKrupp Elevator Canada suffers from chronic pain following an on-the-job motor vehicle accident in August 2010, and has been unable to work.
In a written decision released today, inquiry board chair Benjamin Perryman concluded the insurance plan includes conditions for coverage and since medical marijuana requires a prescription by law, it doesn't fall within the plan's exclusions.
Perryman ruled the Canadian Elevator Industry Welfare Trust Plan contravened the province's Human Rights Act in denying Skinner coverage, and must now cover his medical marijuana expenses "up to and including the full amount of his most recent prescription."
The ruling states the medical marijuana must be purchased from a producer licensed by Health Canada or a person legally authorized to produce for Skinner under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Two people killed in head-on collision on Nova Scotia's Highway 103
- Shubenacadie Sam fails to see his shadow, predicts an early spring
- Thousands remain in dark as crews work to restore power in New Brunswick
- RCMP seek missing Cape Breton woman last seen at Halifax airport
- Two arrested after shotgun seized from Dartmouth home