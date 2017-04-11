

CTV Atlantic





Halifax courts are dealing with a number of cases of human trafficking, a crime that ruins the lives of young people.

A veteran officer that investigates human trafficking cases in Halifax says human trafficking is an ongoing problem.

“A lot of times they don't realize they’re victims, because they're part of this grooming method that the pimp uses,” says Halifax Regional Police Detective Sergeant Darrell Gaudet. “They bring them in, have a girlfriend-boyfriend relationship- at least that's what the victim thinks- and treat them really well until they get them to do things that they don't want to do, which is usually sex with people they don't want have sex with.”

The founder of Nova Scotians for the Prevention of Prostitution and Human Trafficking says the province has become a source of victims, a transit place and destination for trafficking.

“I think this province has a lot of secrets and is willing to sweep things under the rug,” says Pamela Rubin.

Rubin blames a lack of opportunities and support for abused and homeless youth, and a higher rate of sexual assault in Nova Scotia compared to the rest the country, as factors that make potential victims vulnerable.

“When you talk about human trafficking, it’s sort of like domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, and kidnapping all rolled up into one,” says Rubin.

Computers and social media can also make it easier to promote and access human trafficking services, so police say their priority is identifying and getting victims out of the situation.

"We want to get them to safety first, because a lot of times it gets to that stage of violence. So we want to get them away from those predators, away from the violence to protect them. I mean, public safety is our main goal,” says Det. Sgt. Gaudet.

Advocates say they want a more comprehensive policing approach to human trafficking Det. Sgt. Gaudet admits, while Halifax police have a dedicated unit, they could use more resources.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett