With the University of New Brunswick’s Sir Max Aitken Pool set to close in the fall of next year, a large crown gathered outside Fredericton City Hall Tuesday in support of a new aquatics facility.

Children, parents and community members marched along Queen Street in the blistering heat, arriving at City Hall with a petition of 6,000 signatures asking Fredericton City Council to make a new aquatics centre a priority.

"The clock is ticking on this, but there is no solution to be had at hand," says Gary Arsenault, spokesperson for the Silver Dolphins Swim Club.

Arsenault says the swim club is trying to avoid a gap period between the closure and the opening of a new pool.

"This would have a profound impact on us,” he says. “Without this pool we are left without a place to have our exercise program."

Council rejected the idea of building a temporary pool earlier this year. But talks are underway with UNB about creating a new facility.

"We have been hearing these talks are very positive, and we have a lot of support from the community and we want to represent and be supportive," says Layla Lougheed, president of Fast Fredericton’s Aquanauts Swim Team.

City council would not provide any specifics on the current talks that are happening with UNB, only saying this will be a “costly project."

"We're talking about a large sum of money here, probably be a $40 million to $50-million project,” says councillor Bruce Grandy. “We’re talking operational costs somewhere close to $1 million.”

Grandy says the facility has now become a regional issue, and in order to make it a reality, discussions will need to take place with the province and surrounding municipalities.

