Hundreds of people showed up outside Halifax’s City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the acquittal of a Halifax taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman in his cab.

Just hours before the planned rally, Nova Scotia prosecutors announced an appeal of the judge's decision.

The province's Public Prosecution Service said in a statement the grounds for an appeal were solid, adding the judge made several errors in law.

Organizers of the protest say they are pleased with the turnout, insisting there is a great deal to talk about.

"Now that our energies can be pulled away a little bit from the appeals part of it, we can focus those on an investigation into Lenehan, and talk about consent now," says protest organizer Amanda Dodsworth.

The crowd's message was clear as the event got underway.

"We're just really fed up with how the judicial system has been handling this, and how can you say the things that have been said by the judge and get away with it?" asks Sophia Slaunwhite.

"If she has any drinks, then anything she says doesn't matter basically, and if a man were to have drinks, it would be fine," says Charity Cooke.

Many protestors say they won't be happy until Judge Lenehan is removed from the bench, but others think it's important to keep the big picture in mind.

"When can a woman give consent, and when she gives consent, when does that consent stop?" asks Maureen White.

A key question for those on the front line of helping victims, who say the protest turnout reflects a shift in thinking.

"People are coming forward and speaking about their truths, and people are believing those truths and standing with people, and demanding that the laws be addressed," says Jackie Stevens, executive director of the Avalon Assault Centre.

The protest then took to the streets as planned, marching a few blocks to outside the courthouse where the controversy began last week. They had hoped Judge Lenhan would be there to hear him, but received word that some cases had been removed around and he was in Dartmouth court.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko