Hunter discovers human remains in Lunenburg County: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 3:07PM ADT
Foul play is not suspected after a hunter found human remains in a wooded area of Lunenburg County, according to police.
RCMP say the remains were found in Blockhouse, N.S., near Highway 103 Friday just after 4 p.m.
The person’s identity has yet to be released.
