The husband of Nova Scotia Immigration Minister and former Attorney General Lena Diab has been charged after an alleged New Year’s Eve assault.

Maroun Diab, 58, was arrested early Monday morning after police received a call shortly before midnight from Minister Diab’s family home.

Court documents obtained by CTV News allege Maroun Diab assaulted the minister, and tried to choke her by putting both of his hands around her neck.

“We were called to an assault not in progress at a residence on Houda Court in Halifax,” said Const. Diane Penfound, spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police. “A 51-year-old woman said that a man known to her had assaulted her and had left in a vehicle.”

Maroun Diab was arrested a short time later. He is also charged with allegedly uttering threats against the minister and two other people.

Maroun Diab appeared in court on Tuesday. The Crown did not consent to his release and he has been remanded into custody, so he'll remain in jail until his next court appearance on Thursday.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Minister Diab and the premier’s office declined to comment on the incident, saying it was a personal matter.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell.