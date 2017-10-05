

After years of battling with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality and her neighbours, the home of a North Sydney woman has been demolished.

Sylvia Dolomont's home was reduced to rubble after dark Wednesday evening.

“The snakes crawl at night,” she says. “They came in the dark. Sneaky. Why didn't they come in the day? We were here all day.”

With security on sight and police parked around the corner, an excavator along with several dump trucks carried away years of memories from Dolomont and her family.

“I feel totally devastated. I can't believe it happening, actually. But it is. I have to face reality, I guess,” Dolomont says.

It’s a reality that's been in the works for years. Numerous deadlines and extensions to fix up the property were not carried out, according to the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

“It was deemed dangerous and unsightly by CBRM, and ultimately is was ordered demolished by council,” says CBRM spokesperson Jillian Moore.

Dolomont says she complied with every municipal order to have the home cleaned up, and spent more than $50,000 in the process. She gave the media a tour of the home Wednesday to prove it is still structurally sound.

Friends of Dolomont feel she was treated unfairly. They're now planning a protest outside the Civic Centre.

Many neighbours, however, say they're happy to see the home go after dealing with odours and rodents coming from the property for years. They did not wish to appear on camera.

“It was originally scheduled to be demolished Wednesday morning, however, the contractor was unable to attend at that time, so we expected it would be Thursday,” Moore says. “But then later in the day the contractor was able to co-ordinate for that day. He was scheduled to demolish the house, so it was decided to go ahead in the early evening around 7 p.m."

With her home gone, Dolomont says her fight isn't over and is planning on taking the municipality to court.

“Now comes the lawsuits. I will sue everyone I can that was involved in this because this is criminal,” Dolomont says.

Dolomont says her husband built the house for her, and she had hoped to move back in after it was cleaned up.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.