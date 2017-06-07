

Another Maritime couple is sharing their moving nightmare as they try to get their belongings from a company they say is overcharging them for the return of their possessions.

Emily and Joseph McCutcheon’s living room in Saint John is filled with donated furniture; they have been waiting since November for their belongings to arrive from Alberta. The couple hired Green Moving and Storage, based in the Toronto area, to move their things, but they say the price changed dramatically along the way.

"He told me that the weight of my furniture was seven-and-a-half times what I thought it was, so he said the price went from $2,400 to $15,800,” says Joseph. “December, January, February and part of March, they were all months that we figured we would never see our stuff.”

"I felt so violated. It’s hard when you're not surrounded by your own things, your own mementos and things. It's not so much the furniture, it's mementos,” says Emily. "That broke my heart to think that maybe they were going to throw my mother's picture, my father's bible, everything, in the garbage.”

The couple took their complaint to police, who say they are getting more calls from people who feel victimized by some moving companies.

Last week, Toronto police laid fraud charges following an investigation into what police call “extortionate conduct” by employees of moving companies, including Green Moving and Storage. Since putting out the call for victims to come forward, police have received multiple responses, including additional calls from the East Coast.

CTV News asked Green Moving and Storage to comment on the allegations, but the company did not respond. To date, none of the allegations against the company have been proven in a court of law.

After seven months of waiting, the McCutcheons now say they are more hopeful they will get their belongings back.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron