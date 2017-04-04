

CTV Atlantic





Property owners who've seen drastic and possibly fabricated increases in their tax bills are reacting to the New Brunswick government's apology and promised changes on Monday.

Premier Brian Gallant has appointed an independent review of the process that produced more than 2,000 inflated property tax assessments. He's also creating a new independent agency to carry out assessments.

Some who saw tax bill increases say they are skeptical of the provinces promises, and that they'll wait until they see it to believe it.

Wayne Murphy's tax bills started showing up in March, with $25,000 added to the value of his property.

“I just hope that they get it right,” says Murphy. “Once I’ve found out that they've got it right, then my attitude towards the whole process might be different.”

Apartment building developer Willy Scholten also found major increases, on 26 of his 42 properties.

“We're hoping that that this is going to lead, these errors and this new view of the government, is going to lead to a better tax system,” says Scholten.

Service New Brunswick says they've received over 9,500 property tax appeals so far. They say they are expecting more in the coming weeks and months.

The minister responsible for Service NB, Ed Doherty, remained quiet on Tuesday.

Political scientist Tom Bateman says if a big enough problem occurs under a minister's watch, he or she has to take responsibility.

“That usually means a resignation, and the effect is not simply to punish that minister, but it's to send a message to all office holders that their duty is to keep up with what's going on under their responsibilities,” says Bateman.

CTV Atlantic anchor Steve Murphy asked the premier that question during Monday’s 6 p.m. interview.

“He knew nothing of this, is what he told myself and what he has told others,” said Gallant. “We believe him. Of course there is going to be a review so people don't have to take anyone at their word.”

The province will continue to accept requests for assessment reviews until Aug. 1.

The independent review will look at assessments for the last seven years; it could also come with some recommendations for dismissal of some Service NB staff.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown