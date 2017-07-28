

CTV Atlantic





Sylvia Dolomont was back in court on Friday hoping to halt the demolition of her home in North Sydney, but has lost the bid.

“I'm absolutely devastated. I spent $40,000 to do everything the CBRM requested of me to do and now the house is going to be demolished maybe,” says Dolomont.

The court ruled there was no evidence to challenge the order by the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to have Dolomont's home torn down.

The CBRM deemed the residence unsafe and has been receiving complaints from neighbour's about the odor and rodents coming from the property since 2008.

“I thought there might be a little bit of compassion for me. When they tear down a house that I lived in for 44 years because I have some neighbour’s complaining. I did everything they asked me too,” Dolomont says.

After the ruling was made, CBRM lawyer, Demetri Kachafanas said he will now talk to municipal staff and make a decision on how they will proceed.

“We will attempt to work with the CBRM, obviously we tried this before. We did attempt to go through the courts and at this point we will attempt to come back to the table and avoid the demolition of Miss Dolomont's property,” says Doloment's lawyer, Nicolas Burke.

The municipality says it’s concerned about what remains in the basement and the structural integrity of the building.

Burke says they can appeal the court’s decision, but are still hoping to resolve the issue with CBRM.

The deadline to have the home demolished is Oct. 23.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore.