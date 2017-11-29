

CTV Atlantic





For the second time in as many days, a fire has ripped through a home in Cape Breton.

There is nothing left of 89-year-old Martha Simmons’ two unit duplex home in Donkin, N.S. following Tuesday’s blaze.

“I got the neighbour’s clothes on now,” says Simmons. “I didn't get anything. Nothing at all.”

“I miss my home.”

Eight fire departments responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and stayed well into the evening. Several nearby homes need to be watered down as well.

“They figure it was the furnace and when we got here the house was completely full of smoke,” says Bruce Howie, Chief of Donkin Fire. “The other lady was in her late 50s, early 60s. She lived in her house by herself.”

Howie says he and other firefighters spent the day combing through the debris, trying to find any family memories that may be salvageable.

Another fire in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality displaced residents from their homes. That fire happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in Dominion, N.S.

Both occupants had insurance, but lost everything. With the holiday season just around the corner, Simmons can't help but think about how different this Christmas will be this year.

But most of all, she’s happy she’s safe.

“I'm living, and that's the main thing. If it had of happened through the night, well they'd be putting me in a box,” Simmons says.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.