An elderly Cape Breton woman is speaking out after she was viciously attacked outside a Sydney Mines bank Sunday morning.

She was dragged down a flight of concrete steps and onto the sidewalk before the assailant made off with her purse.

Sheila Bradley finds herself in tears when she talks about what happened.

"It was not even - blink of an eye and he had me, he had me. He was not worried about me. He dragged me down those steps, onto the ground. I was on the sidewalk, and he still kept pulling me."

Bradley’s right arm is now bruised and she says she is sore and has difficulty walking.

Her attacker ran down an alley, where an image of him was caught on video surveillance.

Police say they are looking for a white man in his late teens or 20's, about six feet tall. His face is covered by his hood in the picture, but he was seen wearing a green jacket and red ball cap.

"Right now, we are speaking with witnesses, doing some canvassing in the neighbourhood,” says Desiree Vassallo with Cape Breton Regional Police. “We are collecting video surveillance from the bank, as well as from area businesses."

Bradley says she is speaking out so she can warn other seniors to be careful, and also because she wants to see her attacker caught.

"At 11:30 on a Sunday morning, this could happen to me? It could happen to anybody,” says Bradley. "I want them to get him. Then I’ll know they got him, and he's not around."

Bradley is worried her attacker has her personal information from the identification cards in her purse. He also took her cash and credit cards.

But Bradley says it is her sense of security that she really feels has been stolen.

"Now, here I am, like this. But I'll come around, I tell you right now, I’ll come back to what I was. I know I will."

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald