Vandals have thrown a wrench into the party plans at Glace Bay’s Savoy Theatre, as many prepare to celebrate a major milestone this weekend.

Windows are smashed, puddles of water are on the floor and shards of glass cover the costumes. It wasn’t something Savoy manager Pam Leader expected when she arrived to the theatre Wednesday.

“Really, I wanted to cry,” says Leader. “In a 90-year-old building, fixing things is not easy because windows aren't the standard size they are of a regular building. Things are a little bit harder.”

The Town House next door was also targeted by vandals, leaving a dent in the pocketbook of another non-profit organization.

“When you're operating on a shoestring budget, every dollar counts," Town House executive director Ed Beaton. "If you're looking at $1,000 or a little bit more in glass damage and another five or six hundred dollars improving your security system, all of that adds up.”

Cape Breton Regional Police say they received a number of complaints about vandalism in Glace Bay’s downtown, but so far no charges have been laid.

The Savoy Theatre is getting ready to mark a milestone, with a sold out 90th anniversary show planned for Sunday.

“Every aspect of this building is preparing for Sunday night, so that is discouraging because it's one more thing to do,” Leader says. “To bring somebody in to fix, to clean up the mess that somebody made for no reason.”

Despite the damage, Leader says the show will go on.

“There's going to be a lot of older pictures, older videos, people who performed on the station. It's going to be a little bit of everything. It is going to be a walk down memory lane,” Leader says.

Police are asking anyone with information on the vandalism to contact them.

