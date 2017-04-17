

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization says there is no more chance of ice jams on the St. John River this spring and the threat of flooding is on the decline.

Spokesperson Robert Duguay says the Jemseg, N.B., area is the only stretch on the river now above flood stage, but the water is not high enough to threaten roads or homes.

“We don't have that issue pending anymore so it’s more an issue to manage and monitor the water levels based on precipitation to come,” he said.

Snowfall and freezing rain warnings were in effect for northern areas of New Brunswick on Monday. Duguay says the weather forecast calls for precipitation for the rest of the week, but officials believe the river will be able to cope with the extra water.

“We’ll wait to see what Friday will bring but between now and then we should be fine,” he said.

The riverside trails and parks in Fredericton remain under water.

“We have to take little detours but it kind of makes it a great adventure,” said Fredericton resident Vronica Bradley.

An ice jam had been making its way down the St. John River throughout the long weekend. It had been held up at the Beechwood Dam, but the jam has now broken up and moved through.

Over the weekend, one person was evacuated after an ice jam in the Bathurst area caused minor flooding on a residential street. Duguay says water levels there have since subsided.

EMO says water levels in the Jemseg, N.B., area will be above the flood stage for the rest of the week. All other areas should remain below the flood stage, but vigilance is being urged.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore and The Canadian Press.