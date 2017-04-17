Featured
Ice jam risk ends, flood threat declines on St. John River
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 11:45AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, April 17, 2017 1:57PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick's emergency measures organization says there is no more chance of ice jams on the St. John River this spring and the threat of flooding is on the decline.
Spokesman Robert Duguay says the Jemseg area is the only stretch on the river now above flood stage, but the water is not high enough to threaten roads or homes.
He says the weather forecast calls for precipitation for the rest of the week, but officials believe the river will be able to cope with the extra water.
In fact, he said water levels in the Fredericton area should decrease to about a metre below flood stage by Friday.
Over the weekend, one person was evacuated after an ice jam in the Bathurst area caused minor flooding on a residential street.
Duguay says water levels there have since subsided.
The Grand Falls Gorge this wknd. NB EMO says ice jams on St. John River have cleared but more snowmelt to come from northern ME @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/M23UH6qI29— Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) April 17, 2017
