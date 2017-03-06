

A government imposed contract on Nova Scotia teachers may have ended months of uncertainty, but it doesn’t mean the effects of the job action have stopped being felt in the classroom and beyond.

"We accepted what's happened, we're not going to whine about it," says Noah Currie, a Grade 9 student at Bible Hill Junior High.

But when Currie and his classmates were told there would be no school musical this year, they decided to take matters into their own hands.

"We decided we're going to make our own play," explains Currie.

They brought in some reinforcements to help stage this year's musical, including Truro-Bible Hill NDP MLA Lenore Zann.

"It was my whole life at school, it made it worth going to school, so I said, 'yes I’ll do it'," says Zann.

At other schools around the province, musical instruments and choir voices are silent.

Organizers of the Atlantic Festivals of Music are seeing a drop in participants for their annual competition in April, which is also affecting bus and hotel bookings.

A Halifax dress shop says business for prom season has been slow as well.

"Parents are hesitant to commit to such a substantial purchase when they're not sure if prom is going to happen or not," says Christa Akerman, co-owner of All Dressed Up.

Akerman and her staff have reached out to students, parents and schools to see if they can help put on their proms.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Marie Adsett.