

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man, suspected of impaired driving, fled from officers.

A witness notified police of the driver in the area of Clayton Park Drive and Lacewood Drive at 12:10 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located the vehicle in the Halifax Shopping Center parking lot and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and refused to comply with officers and drove away, exiting onto Mumford Avenue.

According to police, officers pursued the driver until he drove onto the 102 Highway from Joseph Howe Street. Police say the driver increased speed and the chase was ended for “public safety reasons.”

A 38-year-old man known to police was identified as the driver so officers responded to the suspect’s address, near the 200 block of Waterfront Drive in Bedford.

Shortly after arriving at the residence, police spotted the driver turning onto the street then he refused to stop for police - again.

Officers say the man drove to the end of the dead end street and exited his vehicle near the water.

In the process of arresting him, police used a Taser to subdue the suspect. Police say the man was taken to hospital to be examined as a precaution.

Officers say no charges have been laid and their investigation is continuing.