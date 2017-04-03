Featured
Industrial clean up underway in Burnside Industrial Park after acid leak
Emergency crews spent nearly two hours trying to contain the acid leak.
A industrial cleanup is underway following an acid leak in Dartmouth’s Burnside Industrial Park.
Halifax Fire received the call just after 4:00 p.m. Monday of a leak involving a transport truck containing 1,000 litres of hydrochloric acid, a strong corrosive liquid.
Emergency crews spent nearly two hours trying to contain the leak, which was contained to a parking lot on Burbridge Avenue.
There was no immediate danger to people or buildings in the surrounding areas at the time.
The company involved has hired a special crew to handle the rest of the cleanup.
