Injured hiker rescued from deep woods in Dartmouth
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 7:50PM ADT
An injured hiker missing in deep woods in the Dartmouth-area for several hours Wednesday has been found.
Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Fire responded after a 911 call came in just after 3pm.
Two hikers were stranded in a wooded and rugged area near Anderson Lake; one of them was injured.
A Cormorant helicopter swept the area and the hikers were eventually spotted.
Canadian Forces Search and Rescue Technicians were lowered to the injured hiker, he was then flown to Windsor Park before being taken to hospital.
The search took place on the west side of Anderson Lake, which is owned by the Department of National Defence.
“Apparently, it was a boat that got stranded on the lake. They’ve extracted those personnel and taken care of that problem,” says DND Commander Greg Walker.
The extent of the hiker’s injuries are not known.
