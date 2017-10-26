

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SHEDIAC, N.B. - Public safety officials say they don't know when inmates will be able to return to a correctional centre in eastern New Brunswick following a fire there Wednesday.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the Southeast Regional Correctional Centre in Shediac at about 3 p.m.

No one was injured, but thick smoke could be seen pouring from the facility.

Spokeswoman Genevieve Mallet-Chiasson says offenders have been relocated to other correctional centres, but can't comment on the physical locations of the inmates for security reasons.

She says corrections staff is working on plans to return to near-normal routines as soon as possible with the emphasis on the safety and security of inmates, staff and the public.

The facility, which opened five years ago, can house 180 adult offenders.