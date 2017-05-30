

A group of fishermen in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley says a good deed by Nova Scotia Power may have killed a lot of fish.

Thousands of fish have been found dead downstream of the Gaspereau River.

"When you count 30, 40 plus fish floating down the river in less than five minutes, that adds up in a hurry,” says fisherman Peter Croft. “Especially over a three, four, five-hour period."

Fishermen and native groups are blaming Nova Scotia Power's White Rock generating plant. The power utility says it's only done what it usually does.

"We increased water flows through the White Rock canal to assist with the charity duck race, part of the Apple Blossom Festival,” says David Rodenhiser, spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power. “We've done this for 22 years and haven't had an occurrence like this.”

Fishermen say this is a year where twice as many live fish than usual enter the river. But only a handful of live fish are turning up in the nets.

“There would be 15 fishermen on the river, there's 15 square nets and they would all be affected by this. These are fish that we cannot catch," says Croft.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans would not appear on camera, but did say there was a fish kill and they are looking into it.

But fishermen are convinced they know exactly what's happened, and that includes changes to a fish ladder system.

“The black pipes are the only bypasses,” says Darren Porter of the Fundy United Federation. “When we got here, those black pipes were plugged with wood debris up top. When that happens and the flow is high, it sends all the fish down through the turbine."

The fishermen estimate 100,000 fish have been killed, and that most of it could have been prevented by careful monitoring of water levels at the generating plant.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.