Investigators seek cause after approximately 60 dead trout found in P.E.I. brook
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 3:49PM ADT
CAMPBELLTON, P.E.I. -- Officials in Prince Edward Island are trying to determine what killed approximately 60 fish in a brook near the western end of the province.
The dead brook trout were discovered by the local watershed organization on Sunday afternoon in the community of Campbellton.
Provincial officials have collected water, soil, vegetation and fish samples and have sent them for testing.
Environment Canada is also investigating the incident.
A spokeswoman for the province says it is too early to speculate on the cause.
