

CTV Atlantic





People living in communities surrounding Porter’s Lake, N.S. were left feeling a little rattled Thursday after a small earthquake shook the area.

Natural Resources Canada confirms a 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded 18 kilometres east of Halifax around 5:10 p.m.

“It’s a small one,” said Nick Ackerley, a seismologist with Canadian Hazards Information Service. “It’s not going to cause damage, but a lot of people may have felt it.”

Many people did feel it. CTV News viewers reported hearing what sounded like lightning, a dump truck or even a plane crash. Others say they felt a rumble.

"I heard a huge bang, like a BAROOM, my husband heard it too, but I felt it in the floor, and this is a huge flat cement floor, and it literally shook the house," says Marlene Cormier-Cox, who lives in Head of Chezzetcook, N.S.

Ackerley is encouraging anyone who might have felt or heard the earthquake to report it. So far, more than 250 local reports have been filed.

“We don’t have a sense of the depth of the earthquake, but there’s a possibility, based on what people are saying about how they felt it, we might be able to infer more about what the actual depth of the event was,” says Ackerley.

While earthquakes are not new to Nova Scotia, they’re quite uncommon.

“Nova Scotia is seismically quite inactive,” adds Ackerley. “In our records, there’s never been an earthquake larger than magnitude four.”



