An elementary literacy program in New Brunswick is calling on volunteers to help children improve their reading skills.

The ELF – or Elementary, Literacy and Friends – program is in its 6th year and organizers say literacy scores in the province show it has been a success. The after-school reading program runs in both Anglophone and Francophone school districts across the province.

Laura Morell, a program officer with Elementary Literacy Inc., says since ELF officially launched in 2012, students have been increasing their reading confidence by 50 per cent.

“Year after year, consistently, students are increasing up to two reading levels,” says Morell.

According to data from Elementary Literacy Inc., New Brunswick’s adult literacy levels are the second lowest in the country, with 53 per cent of adults struggling with reading.

“What we’re trying to do with the ELF program is just add on that extra layer of support,” says Morell.

The program relies on volunteers who can be reading mentors. Volunteers are currently being recruited and training programs will be held later this month.

Volunteer Davis Schryer says the experience has been very rewarding.

“Yes the reading gets better, but just to see them kind of grow as little humans … and they really improve just with the interaction, so it’s a great experience,” says Schryer.

Grade 5 student Claire Phillips has always been a good reader, but she used to have trouble retaining the information she would read. Now, she says her literacy skills have improved, and she hopes to stay in the ELF program for as long as she can.

“I would have to read about 25 times until I understood it,” says Phillips.

“Sometimes parents are working, they’re busy … they’re not, kind of, reading with the kids,” says her mother, Christina MacLennan. “At least I knew that she was getting the literacy that she needed moving forward.”

Volunteers are asked to commit to one child for 10 weeks. Volunteers will meet with their student twice a week, for one hour of reading each time.

