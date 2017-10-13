

A 17-year-old boy has died and another has been arrested following a single-vehicle collision in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

The RCMP say the victim was a passenger in the car when it lost control and overturned in a ditch on Rochester Drive around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

The driver was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving, but no charges have been laid at this time.

The 17-year-old boy from Hammonds Plains, N.S. was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger, who has not been identified, was a Grade 12 student at Charles P. Allen High School.

“The whole school was in heartbreak,” says student Carter Hiscock. “My heart goes out to both of them at this time.”

“It’s devastating to everyone.”

Principal Stephanie Bird issued a statement Friday afternoon.

“Our staff and students are deeply saddened by his death, and we wish to express our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family,” the statement reads.

Bird says school counsellors and a school psychologist will be available to students, and additional support areas will be set up at the school.

Rochester Drive remains closed to traffic while an RCMP collision analyst examines the scene.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.