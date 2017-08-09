

A New Brunswick woman who lost her 20-year-old son in a hit-and-run collision last year says she's been "living in a nightmare" since learning of his death.

Johnny Leavitt was struck by a vehicle while walking on Route 172 in the Letang area of Charlotte County.

The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop.

“I still don't want to believe,” says Leavitt’s mother, Michelle Comeau. “It's been a real struggle because he was a good kid, and he was just walking to his grandparents that night.”

The collision happened just before 4 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2016, not far from St. George. Leavitt was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comeau says her life changed forever that morning.

“I'm like a prisoner in my house now,” she says. “I don't go to social events in the area. I stopped going to church. I still sleep on the couch. It’s been rough because we just didn't lose a son, we lost a grandson, a dad, an uncle.”

Leavitt left behind a young daughter, who Comeau now helps cares for.

“Her name is Ainsley-May,” says Comeau. “She'll be three in October. She asks for her dad and I don't have answers. I don't want her to know he was killed the way he was.”

Police say the case remains an active investigation.

“Tips are still pouring in today,” says Sgt. Marc Fortin of New Brunswick West District RCMP. “Yesterday we had a fresh tip we're following on today, so any tips are appreciated.”

Blacks Harbour Mayor Terry James hopes the family can finally receive some closure.

“I would ask anybody if you know anything, to do the right thing and come forward,” says James.

“It’s hard to forgive when it’s going on the way it’s going,” says Comeau. “I'm a Christian girl and I want to be able to forgive, but I can't do that if nobody is willing to step up.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.