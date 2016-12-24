

A Fredericton family that went through an unimaginable loss last year say they didn’t realize how much the community cared.

Eight-year-old Jackson Wright died in 2015 after being struck by an out of control vehicle while playing in his neighbourhood.

His father, Jeff Wright, says the family has received over $150,000 through fundraising events since the tragic day.

“The monetary support for some of our fundraising projects is inspiring,” Wright said. “It's inspiring. It's a distraction. It's a point of pride."

The fundraising projects started last year, with an upgrade to the playground at Jackson's elementary school. He was in Grade 3, in French immersion, active, loved sports and was well-loved.

While the playground upgrade was a perfect way to prolong Jackson's legacy in Fredericton, the support has continued coming in over the past year.

And because of that, so have the projects.

"That will include the mini soccer play area or soccer pitch, and a new, large climbing structure that will replace the oldest climbing and play equipment on the playground," said Wright.

Money is also going towards a summer camp fund at the Fredericton Community Foundation, a new scholarship at St. Thomas University, and a memorial space at Acadia University intended to be finished in March.

It will all be in memory of a little boy who was so well-loved by a Maritime community.

Richard Smith and his family are good friends of the Wrights. Smith says he expected friends and family to step up, but this has become a true community effort.

“To see the generosity of the entire community, strangers, businesses, people from all across the country, to give as graciously as they did was overwhelming. It's quite incredible," Smith said.

Wright and his family moved to Calgary a couple months ago. But he says he feels the support continuing from across the country.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.