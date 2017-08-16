

CTV Atlantic





Grab your Allen keys! IKEA Canada has announced its Dartmouth Crossing location will open to the public on Sept. 27.

The retail giant says grand opening celebrations will begin at 8:20 a.m., with the store welcoming its first customers through the doors at 9 a.m.

“We’re so excited to welcome our first customers to our brand new IKEA Halifax store,” said store manager Sue Coulet in a statement released Wednesday.

“We invite local and surrounding area residents to join in the excitement and experience the store for themselves. Opening celebrations will feature fun family entertainment and great giveaways.”

The Swedish retailer first announced it would be opening a full-size store in Dartmouth in January 2016.

IKEA Canada says the 330,000 square-foot store will include a large showroom, market hall, children’s play facility, and full restaurant featuring its signature Swedish meatballs.

The company says the store will also be the most sustainable location in Canada, with rooftop solar panels providing electricity to the building, a geothermal energy generation system for heating and cooling and LED lighting throughout the store.

IKEA Halifax will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The company plans to double the number of its stores by 2025 and expand from coast to coast. It says IKEA Halifax is the first new store to open under that plan.

IKEA has 375 stores in more than 50 countries worldwide. There are currently 12 stores in Canada, with the Dartmouth location bringing that number to 13.