Friends and relatives are rallying around a young couple from Hammonds Plains, N.S. who are raising their young daughters while dealing with a devastating cancer diagnosis.

Last fall, Krista Giannoukakis and her fiancé Dustin were preparing for the birth of their second daughter, Sophia, when Krista was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Sophia was delivered healthy two and a half months ago, but Krista’s diagnosis is terminal. The first signs something was wrong came when Krista noticed heavy-bleeding during her pregnancy.

“So, I went to the hospital, and they sent me away, they said everything was healthy,” says Giannoukakis.

The bleeding continued, and several hospital visits later, Krista demanded to see a specialist.

After a cervical cancer diagnosis and several of rounds of chemo, the news got worse on March 9, the day before Krista's 26th birthday.

"I found out my cancer is terminal, and that I have a year," says Giannoukakis.

“I felt like I was losing my world almost immediately,” says Krista’s mother Darlene Staples.

Krista's story hit home with her family and friends, who setup a GoFundMe page and organized a fundraiser to help with expenses.

"It’s overwhelming,” says Giannoukakis. “You don't expect people to open their hearts like this."

Through it all, Krista has become a tower of support for others, including her mother, who says she marvels at her strength.

Krista says it comes as naturally as motherhood.

“At the end of the day, I have two children that I need to be positive for, so I just try not to think about the negative,” says Giannoukakis.

