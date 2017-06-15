

CTV Atlantic





A teacher at a Cape Breton high school has been charged with child luring involving two teenage girls.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they launched an investigation after receiving information on June 9. The investigation led them to execute several search warrants and seize some electronic devices.

Police arrested a 40-year-old man at a Westmount residence Tuesday evening.

Jason David Pentecost has been charged with three counts of child luring for offences alleged to have taken place between Feb. 28 and June 10.

Police say the alleged offences involved a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Pentecost is a math teacher at Sydney Academy.

Students at the school tell CTV News a substitute teacher has been filling in for Pentecost this week, but they weren’t sure why.

The Cape Breton Victoria Regional School Board did not want to appear on camera, but a spokesperson tells CTV News an employee at Sydney Academy is the subject of a criminal charge and wanted to ensure parents and guardians that the employee is currently not at work.

Students and parents say they were shocked to learn about the allegations against their teacher.

“I'm not too happy about it. It's terrible,” says grandparent Margie Macintyre. “I'm a concerned parent of course. I'm definitely concerned for my daughter’s safety and the safety of the school.”

Pentecost was released from police custody on a number of conditions, including not to have any contact with the alleged victims, not to be within 500 feet of any high school in Nova Scotia, and not to communicate with anyone under the age of 18 through social media or other electronic means.

Pentecost is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Aug. 14.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.